Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price at $75.33

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

