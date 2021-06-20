Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 1,320.91

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,320.91 ($17.26).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get IMI alerts:

In related news, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,248.

LON IMI traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,685 ($22.01). 936,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,600.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.