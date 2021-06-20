Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $17.16

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Lufax alerts:

LU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,548,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,756. Lufax has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,186 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.