Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $107.11

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

