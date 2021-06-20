Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $24.60

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

