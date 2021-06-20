Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,688.25

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Shares of TPK traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,578.50 ($20.62). 933,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,306. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,852.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.29.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

