Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $81,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

BMTC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

