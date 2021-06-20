Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,409.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market cap of $67,049.95 and $30,409.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00739883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083400 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 496,159,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

