Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 40867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

