Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 208.14 ($2.72).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £792.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 488.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

In other news, insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.