Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,466 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Shares of LFTRU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

