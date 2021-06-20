Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $130,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

