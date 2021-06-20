Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,195 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $530.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.04. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

