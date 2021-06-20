Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,956,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 448,566 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

