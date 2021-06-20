Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,018 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SXC stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $573.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

