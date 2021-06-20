Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.93 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,447,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after acquiring an additional 405,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

