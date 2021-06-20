Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.93 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,447,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after acquiring an additional 405,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
