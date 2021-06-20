Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CU. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.06. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

