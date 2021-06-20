Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$34.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.90.

WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WEED traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,449. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.94. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$18.44 and a 12 month high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

