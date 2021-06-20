Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Centene Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.