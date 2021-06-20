CareTech (LON:CTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

CTH stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £682.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.36. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

