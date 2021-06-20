CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,683. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $24.19 on Thursday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

