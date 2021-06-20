Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,632 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

