Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,449 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $908.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

