Caspian Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $25,634.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00733093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

