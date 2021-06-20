Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

