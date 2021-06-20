CBDAO Market Capitalization Hits $134,337.98 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $134,337.98 and approximately $70,531.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.59 or 0.00733758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00083340 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

