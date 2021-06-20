CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 980,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $53,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $62,548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

