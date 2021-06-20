CEEK VR Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $321,578.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

