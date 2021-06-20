CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.39. 33,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,071,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

The stock has a market cap of $911.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 346,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.