Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 312,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Get Celestica alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,320 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 423,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,548,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.