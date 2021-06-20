Celo Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.69 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $50.69 million and approximately $526,692.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00766856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00084048 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,682,598 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

