Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $21,132,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.