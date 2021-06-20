Cerity Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,075,000 after buying an additional 117,748 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Yum China by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 837,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

