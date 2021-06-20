Cerity Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.