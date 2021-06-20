Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navigator by 809.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Navigator by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

