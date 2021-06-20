Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

