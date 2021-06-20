Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $13.23 on Friday. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSQPF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.