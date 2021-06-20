Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $53.66. 6,643,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191,390. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

