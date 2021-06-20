ChatCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.41 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $86,566.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.97 or 0.99907070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00033247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00072245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

