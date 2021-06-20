CIBC Increases Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

