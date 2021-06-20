CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

