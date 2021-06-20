CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,293 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.28, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.