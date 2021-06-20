CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.11.
Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.
In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
