CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.11.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

