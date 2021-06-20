Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.15. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.