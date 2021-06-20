Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 196.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 274,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 53,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. 35,758,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,007,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

