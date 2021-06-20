Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,145.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $970.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $519.17 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,124.55.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,589 shares of company stock worth $35,416,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

