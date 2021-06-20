Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $287.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

RE opened at $236.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

