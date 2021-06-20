Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Centene by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

