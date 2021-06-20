Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Boston Properties worth $43,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boston Properties by 81.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 321.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 91,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

