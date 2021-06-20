Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.45% of 2U worth $41,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in 2U by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 294,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in 2U by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $40.59 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

